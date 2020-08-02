7,488 Shares in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Pitcairn Co. owned about 1.07% of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000.

NYSEARCA RDOG opened at $36.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

