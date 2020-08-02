69,113 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

