687 Shares in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 105.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 770.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 79.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 23.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

TTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $370.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.57.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.15, for a total value of $571,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,840,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.22, for a total transaction of $933,719.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,051.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,213 shares of company stock valued at $99,655,886. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $451.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.67. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $475.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.