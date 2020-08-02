5N Plus (VNP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect 5N Plus to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$65.46 million.
TSE VNP opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million and a PE ratio of 43.50. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.79.
Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.50 to C$2.90 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.
