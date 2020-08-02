5,791 Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,791 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of MasTec by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total value of $244,280.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTZ opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 19.25%. On average, analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on MTZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

