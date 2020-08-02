396 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Bought by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 246.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

