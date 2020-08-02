35,118 Shares in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $26.56 on Friday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

