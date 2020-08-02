3,247 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aptiv by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 217,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,950,000 after acquiring an additional 61,632 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 459,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,833,000 after acquiring an additional 357,018 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Aptiv by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 61,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,688 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $77.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $99.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

