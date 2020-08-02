3,171 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after buying an additional 1,006,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 26.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after buying an additional 1,734,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,386,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,057,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,545,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,250,000 after purchasing an additional 419,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,928,000 after purchasing an additional 123,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Koop purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $201,630. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,513,890 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.38.

BXP stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 7.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.