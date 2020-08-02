27,251 Shares in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Allstate by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Allstate by 43.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,631,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Allstate by 109.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,987,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,512 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 11.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,781,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,135,000 after purchasing an additional 280,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Allstate by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,727,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $94.39 on Friday. Allstate Corp has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.57.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $273,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,252 shares in the company, valued at $33,693,675.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock worth $67,275,235 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.47.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

