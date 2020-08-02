26,854 Shares in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $563,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 173,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,256,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $109.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $157.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.