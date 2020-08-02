1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd.

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

In other 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH news, insider James Murchie acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $72,215.00.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

