19,922 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

