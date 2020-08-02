18,147 Shares in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.91. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.46 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 60.66% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,026,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $389,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,111 shares of company stock worth $14,444,013. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

