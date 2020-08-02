18,147 Shares in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17,844.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter worth $89,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TriNet Group stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.91. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32.
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,796.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine August-Dewilde sold 59,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $4,026,947.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $389,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,111 shares of company stock worth $14,444,013. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TriNet Group from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
