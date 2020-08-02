180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 25.4% in July

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,488.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert E. Bigelow III acquired 51,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $83,537.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 181,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,437.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 162,003 shares of company stock valued at $260,402 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 180 Degree Capital stock. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,530 shares during the period. 180 Degree Capital comprises about 1.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.41% of 180 Degree Capital worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TURN opened at $1.73 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

