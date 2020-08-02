11,801 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,801 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $60,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth $98,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded UBS Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

