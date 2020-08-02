10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.57.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on 10x Genomics from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NYSE:TXG opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $108.36.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $71.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Bryan E. Roberts sold 3,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $241,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $666,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,217 shares in the company, valued at $50,402,902.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,673,569 shares of company stock valued at $446,364,170.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth $138,000.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

