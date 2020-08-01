Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Zynex in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Zynex from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Zynex has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.65 million, a PE ratio of 86.91 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead bought 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $49,494.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,108.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zynex during the first quarter worth $3,859,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zynex during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter valued at $1,953,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

