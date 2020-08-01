Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,694 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Copart by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 155,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Copart by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Copart by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $7,672,184.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $93.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $104.88.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Copart from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Copart from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

