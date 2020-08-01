Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,465 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 85,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,424.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. TheStreet upgraded PACCAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

PACCAR stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $49.11 and a 52 week high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.