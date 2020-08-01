Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 94,320 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 105,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,506,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,864,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,943,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 68.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,285,000 after buying an additional 686,101 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hologic by 527.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,273,000 after buying an additional 605,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,932 shares of company stock valued at $12,507,250 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $70.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.28.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

