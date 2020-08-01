Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 48,770 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,770 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

