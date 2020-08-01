Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 4,659 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,659 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 53.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 81.4% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of WP Carey by 132.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WPC opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.042 per share. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

