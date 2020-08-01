Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 30,847 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 21.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 34,891 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 54.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 24,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 15.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 59,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 37.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 281,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,750,000 after buying an additional 76,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLTW opened at $210.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average is $195.54. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $220.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $193.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

