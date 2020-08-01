Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 199,203 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 199,203 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $25,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,189.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

