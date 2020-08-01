Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 19,676 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,987 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,279 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after purchasing an additional 110,717 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 81.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 690,869 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 46.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,204 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 57,170 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,036 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $68.32 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $25,070.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

