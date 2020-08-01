Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 195,057 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 189,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 195,057 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 553,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,774,000 after buying an additional 196,548 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at $11,531,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

