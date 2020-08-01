Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 15,927 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,927 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,695,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,362,000 after buying an additional 2,203,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $145,179,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,659,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,253,000 after purchasing an additional 880,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $1,724,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,767.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,225 shares of company stock valued at $19,915,197 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.71.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $96.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $96.40.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

