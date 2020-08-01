Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 14,018 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 14,018 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 109,520 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $19,230,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 405.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 154,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,618,000 after acquiring an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 32,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $192.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.16. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.29.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

