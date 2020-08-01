Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 11,719 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,719 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,174,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,797,000 after purchasing an additional 871,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,754,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,735,000 after purchasing an additional 203,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Marriott International by 11.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,541,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,798,000 after purchasing an additional 951,912 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $513,931,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,878,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Marriott International from $148.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Marriott International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

