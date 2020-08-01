Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 111,215 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,215 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Iron Mountain worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,199,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,744,000 after buying an additional 6,201,614 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,939,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,159,000 after buying an additional 620,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,880,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,677,000 after purchasing an additional 314,582 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,981,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,460,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 322,029 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 7,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $191,400.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $349,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.67. Iron Mountain Inc has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 7.06%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

