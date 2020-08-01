Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,008 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trane were worth $5,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter valued at $15,409,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the second quarter valued at $3,088,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Trane by 74.2% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus cut Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Cowen lowered Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.79.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.48.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Trane’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

