Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,124 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,055,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 62.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,227,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,948,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,856 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,586,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,007 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Citigroup upped their target price on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

