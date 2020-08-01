Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,938 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 13.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

NYSE SYY opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

