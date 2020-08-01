Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 260,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,499 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 616,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.52. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $95.34 and a 1-year high of $173.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.57). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $303.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.20.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.