Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5,084.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 508,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after purchasing an additional 498,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,264,000 after purchasing an additional 444,064 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.06.

Shares of SWK opened at $153.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.