Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,395 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Equifax by 11.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Equifax by 30.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the second quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Equifax by 321.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $162.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,618 shares of company stock worth $6,157,414. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

