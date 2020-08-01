Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 12,526 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM opened at $54.33 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 201.22, a P/E/G ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $254.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

