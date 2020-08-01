Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,834 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 55,300 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6,773.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 931.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 6,700.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 212.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 622 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 26,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $3,744,189.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,486,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,264 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,918. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.15.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMW. Raymond James decreased their price target on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on VMware from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.78.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.