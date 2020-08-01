Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,284 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,350,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,447,000 after buying an additional 410,745 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,463,000 after buying an additional 227,640 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,196,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,643,000 after buying an additional 225,910 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 772,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 214,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $153.63 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.