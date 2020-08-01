Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 170.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 45.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.45.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $98.76 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $110.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $1,776,467.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,047,674.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,304,461.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,519,987. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

