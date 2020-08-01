Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 47.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,132 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Edison International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,165 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Edison International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,899 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 65.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,915 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the first quarter valued at about $62,570,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

NYSE:EIX opened at $55.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Edison International has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $78.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.