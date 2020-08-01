Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.63 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 97,750 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

