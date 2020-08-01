Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $6.11 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,578 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $108,417,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $85,023,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 83.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,084,000 after purchasing an additional 866,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Cfra reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.28. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

