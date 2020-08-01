Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.78 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,408,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 763,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,998,000 after acquiring an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iqvia by 12.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Iqvia by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iqvia alerts:

Shares of IQV stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens started coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.11.

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,984,574 shares of company stock valued at $474,768,645. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.