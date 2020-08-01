Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.51 Million Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,634 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $27,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $28,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Waste Connections stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections Inc has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $105.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.