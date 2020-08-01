Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.26 Million Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

CONE opened at $83.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $405,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,737.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $3,619,096. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

