Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 83.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D. R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

Shares of DHI opened at $66.16 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 6.82.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

