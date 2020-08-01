Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 38.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 38.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hasbro in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.76.

HAS stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $123.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.