Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.95 Million Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,263 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER opened at $30.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.11. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

In related news, Director Robert Eckert bought 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $16,977,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.